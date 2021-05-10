FCCC to begin summer school

Four County Career Center in Archbold will hold online summer school classes for students in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, and Williams counties from June 14-July 8.

All classes must be completed by 11 a.m. on July 8 in order to receive credit. Class times are Mondays through Thursdays, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Once a student begins they do not stop until they complete all their course work.

Summer school is open to current high school students, non-graduates or June 2021 graduates under the age of 21. Upon successful completion of the first one-half credit, the student may begin another one-half credit.

All classes are online, with teacher support during office hours – Monday through Thursday, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Students may work on their assignments 24/7.

There will be a student service charge of $60 per one-half credit which must accompany the school counselor-signed application form.

Classes offered are English, Social Studies, Mathematics, and Science.

To enroll or for more information, students or parents should contact their local high school guidance office.