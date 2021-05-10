OSU Extension holding open house

The Fulton County office of Ohio State University Extension will hold an outdoor open house for the public on Friday, May 14, 2-4 p.m., at the Robert Fulton Agricultural Center, 8770 State Hwy. 108, in Wauseon

The event will be held, in part, to introduce Sara Lewis, Fulton County’s new Extension 4-H Youth Development Educator and other new staff. The public can also learn about the programs and services offered by OSU Extension.

No reservation is necessary. For more information, call 419-337-9210.