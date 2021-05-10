Lucas County continues with highest COVID case rate

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County remained at Alert Level 3 in Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System update on Thursday.

It remains at a high incidence level for COVID-19. The most recent case rate is up from 142.2 per 100,000 to 151.9.

The county dropped to two indicators met: new cases per capita and proportion of non-congregate cases.

Lucas County remained at Alert Level 3 and continues to have the highest case rate in the state. It had two indicators met. They are new cases per capita and proportion of non-congregate cases.

The case rate per 100,000 in the county did drop from 299.1 to 249.1. Northern Ohio continues to have the highest rates in the state, with Cuyahoga and Defiance rounding out the top three.

• Fulton County’s cases increased to 4,229 as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

There were no new deaths reported over the last week, and the total remains 69. The total number of hospitalizations increased by 3, to 236 as of Sunday.

The Fulton County Health Department’s last update was Friday, and included 43 confirmed active cases, two more than the previous week.

Lucas County has had 42,140 cases, as of Sunday, according to the county health department. There have been a total of 835 deaths reported in the county.

There were 1,083,609 cases reported overall in Ohio, as of Sunday. Statewide, there had been 57,315 hospitalizations and 7,906 intensive care unit admissions related to the virus.

There have been 19,428 Ohio residents reported dead from COVID-19.

• According to the Ohio Department of Health, 15,480 Fulton County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That accounts for 36.75% of the population, with 32.71% having completed the vaccine.

In Lucas County, 40.79% have received at least one dose, with 46.48% in Wood County, 40.39% in Henry County, 32.79% in Williams County, and 35.65% in Defiance County.

Overall, 41.36% of Ohioans have started the vaccine.

Visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-427-5634 to schedule an appointment.

• The CDC recently released updated guidelines for those who have been full vaccinated. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second Pfizer or Moderna shot or two weeks after their Johnson and Johnson dose.

Those fully vaccinated can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, according to the CDC. You can gather indoors with unvaccinated people of any age from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks or staying 6 feet apart, unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

You can gather or conduct activities outdoors without wearing a mask except in certain crowded settings and venues.

If you travel in the United States, you do not need to get tested before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel. You do not need to get tested before leaving the United States unless your destination requires it.

If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms.

