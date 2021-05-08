FCCC celebrates In-Demand Jobs Week

In-Demand Jobs Week, a statewide celebration of jobs, industries and skills that are in demand in Ohio, is being held through Friday.

In-Demand Jobs Week is an opportunity for students and job seekers to learn more about the high-demand careers available locally.

Current students likely will hold jobs that don’t exist yet. The talent needs of businesses are changing quickly, which means workers will need to be flexible, adaptable, and ready to acquire new knowledge and skills in real time. For that reason, an FCCC representative said, it’s a good time for business, education and workforce to come together to address skills gaps, build a talent pipeline, and help students prepare for a successful journey along their career pathways.

More than 200 jobs in Ohio are considered in demand, based on labor market information, job postings on OhioMeansJobs.com, JobsOhio regional forecasts, and employer forecasts. FCCC has 22 career and technical program offerings to juniors and seniors in the four-county area that are preparing students for in-demand jobs. The Adult Education Workforce Development department is also preparing adults through training and development specialists.

FCCC has recognized the collaboration that has been developed between employers and students in the Early Job Placement Program and presented each employer with a “Resolution” acknowledging appreciation for their participation.