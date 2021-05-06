Motorists cited in traffic blitz

Six citations were issued to motorists during the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Enforcement Blitz, designated Distracted Driving Blitz, April 1-30. The citations were issued for two speed violations, one operating a vehicle while intoxicated refusal, one improper turn violation, one left of center violation, and one failure to control violation. Deputies who worked this Blitz made nine traffic stops and also issued 4 warning.

The traffic blitz was funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.