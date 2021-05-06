City Council approves Haas Door project

Wauseon City Council gave the green light on Monday for an expansion project at Haas Door Company that will include additions on city property.

Council members unanimously approved a recommendation by the city’s Buildings and Grounds Committee to permit a new parking lot and the extension of semi truck docks at the company at 800 Krieger St. The project will also include creating two crosswalks and installing sidewalks and lighting on city property.

Committee member Harold Stickley said Haas Door will incur all of the expense and follow city codes for the project.

“I think that’s a benefit to the City of Wauseon if we do this in that area town,” Stickley said.

Council members also approved a recommendation by Public Services Director Keith Torbet to hire Daniel Dunlap as an independently-contracted city zoning maintenance code inspector. Dunlap will perform residential zoning inspections for six to eight hours weekly at a rate of $25 per hour.

Monday’s meeting began with newly-appointed Clerk of Council Brooke Baumgartner taking the oath of office from Mayor Kathy Huner. Baumgartner replaces Andrea Gerken, who accepted a position with Fulton County.

That brief ceremony was followed by a presentation by Vic Cales, president of the Wauseon Beautification Team (WBT). He said the non-profit organization raises funds specifically to complete four major projects in the city: a mural on the building housing CenturyLink on State Highway 108; Christmas decorations to enhance downtown businesses; improvements to Indian Hills Trail adjacent to Homecoming Park; and downtown flowers and landscaping.

Cales said the team, which formed just over two years ago, has 160 members including over 120 Wauseon High School students. The team’s Holiday Committee is assisted by the city’s Parks and Recreation and Public Works departments, the Wauseon Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce, and the Public Works Department.

“The great thing about what this organization’s able to do is not to invent the wheel but just to go in and help with what’s already existing…In various projects, we can just help with what’s going on,” Cales said. “We’re just very excited to be a part of the city.”

Huner said she is inspired by the involvement of the high school students.

“The best thing is seeing the kids get active. They’re taking pride in the projects, and that is wonderful to see,” she said.

The WBT will hold a taco fundraiser May 18. Cale said 120 pounds of beef have been donated.

In department reports:

• Police Chief Kevin Chittenden said a new officer, Lee Kusz, began on May 3. A second officer position has not yet been filled.

• Public Service Director Keith Torbet reported that a downtown sidewalk project has been completed.

He said his department will conduct a civil service test to find a trainee for the city water plant. The trainee will replace an employee who accepted a position elsewhere.

And Torbet said he has received complaints about parking issues in the 100 block of North Fulton Street. He said letters will be sent to businesses in the area asking their employees to avoid three-hour parking spots there.

• Finance Director Jamie Giguere said city income tax revenue increased 27% over the same period in April 2020.

Council members approved the third reading of a resolution to join the the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce in urging the U.S. Postal Service to return mail processing operations to that city’s facility.

