NSCC announces poetry contest winners

Northwest State Community College in Archbold recently recognized three students for their winning entries in the college’s annual poetry contest, held in conjunction with April’s National Poetry Month.

All winners received a cash prize and were featured at a campus-wide poetry reading. The reading was held as part of a three-day campus event titled “YAWP Fest” – a celebration of music, art, and poetry.

Contest winners were: Brianne Young, Montpelier, first place, “Like a Filthy Library with Naught to Borrow”; Lydia Evinger, Defiance, second place, “Contradictions: What It Means to Be a Woman in the 21st Century”; Keaton Brodbeck, Archbold, third place, “Down In That Place Where Only the Gods May Sleep.”

Judges’ picks and honorable mentions included: Morgan Rupp, Stryker, “Dragon Friends”; Olivia Ribali, Archbold, “The Only Form I Remember You”; Sol Moreira Chavez, Defiance, “Broken Home”; Dustin Teschke, Bryan, “Universal Convergence.”