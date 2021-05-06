Sauder Village holding annual Quilt Show

Recognized as one of the top quilting events in the Midwest, the 44th Annual Sauder Village Quilt Show will be held from Thursday, May 6, through Saturday, May 8, in Founder’s Hall.

The popular show will feature hundreds of quilts, special exhibits, creative demonstrations, and unique shopping. During the three-day event, hundreds of quilters will share their talents, displaying both traditional and modern interpretations of quilts. Categories will range from pieced, appliqué and mixed media to art and innovative, masters, baby, miniatures, and youth.

“For the past 44 years, the Sauder Village Quilt Show has celebrated the rich tradition of quilting while showcasing the creativity of quilters from throughout the region,” said Kim Krieger, media relations manager.

Among many unique exhibits planned are the “Artistic Diversity Challenge,” featuring quilts shared by the Michigan-based Knot Even Quilters Guild; and the “Fusion Challenge,” showcasing quilts entered by an art quilt group from Jackson, Mich.

Another show highlight will be the 1920s themed Sauder Village Quilt Challenge, “Adoration of Amelia,” quilt interpretations of the woman of the 1920s. There will also be a special exhibit in the lobby of Founder’s Hall featuring vintage sewing machines and antique quilts from the Sauder Village collection.

Guests will have an opportunity to learn about hand applique, disappearing half-square triangles, kitty-cornered blocks, and machine applique. And certified quilt appraiser Donna Kooistra will appraise quilts for insurance replacement value, fair market value, and donation value. Quilt appraisals will be done by appointment or by walk-in on Thursday, May 6, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Friday, May 7, from 12:30-2 p.m.; and by appointment only on Saturday, May 8.

Throughout the village, the “Welcome to our Quilt Story” program will share the history of quilting at historic homes. There will also be a quilt-themed storybook adventure for children each day at 1:30 p.m.

More information about the 44th Annual Quilt Show, safety practices, and answers to frequently asked questions are available on the Sauder Village website. For more information, call 800-590-9755.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold.

