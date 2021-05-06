Pettisville wins quiz league

At the Northwest Buckeye Academic League (NBAL) and Tournament, the finals were held virtually through the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center under the direction of Sally Kovar, Events Coordinator. Teams for varsity included Archbold, Bryan, Defiance, Evergreen, Fayette, Liberty Center, Napoleon, Patrick Henry, Pettisville, Swanton, and Wauseon.

Area schools participated in the NBAL season beginning in January with the season wrapping up in March. In the past students only participated in the varsity division but to enable more students to participate, the junior varsity teams were added to the league meets. Junior varsity teams included students from Archbold, Defiance, Evergreen, Liberty Center, Pettisville, Swanton and Wauseon.

The varsity tournament was held on March 8 with the finals held on March 11. Pettisville took the top spot for varsity and junior varsity in both the league as well as the tournament. Pettisville’s varsity team was undefeated in the league and tournament while the junior varsity was undefeated in the tournament.

Evergreen High School took second place in the league and the tournament for varsity along with third place in junior varsity for league and second place in the tournament.

Defiance High School placed second for junior varsity for the league and third place for the tournament in both varsity and junior varsity.

For the first time within the league, individuals were given a chance to compete for individual points within the league games for both varsity and JV. The top winners for average points per game were Heath Waidelich of Pettisville for varsity and Caden Hazelton of Defiance for junior varsity.