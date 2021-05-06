Sauder Village opening for season

Sauder Village in Archbold opens for the 2021 season today (Thursday).

The 44th Annual Quilt Show will kick off the season with a display of quilts in Founder’s Hall, special exhibits, quilting demonstrations, and unique shopping.

“A trip to Sauder Village promises to be a great way for families to create special memories together,” said Kim Krieger, media relations manager. “We are looking forward to an exciting 2021 season at Sauder Village as guests join us to enjoy stories, demonstrations, and fun activities while visiting historic homes, barns, gardens, and craft shops.”

A recent highlight has been the 1920s Main Street. Guests can explore buildings on the east side of Main Street including the Farmers and Merchants Bank, Schuck Jewelry Store, Stotzer Hardware, Ohio Farm Bureau Office, and the barbershop. The 1920s will come roaring to life as families take a peek at what’s playing on the big screen, buy sweet treats at the candy store, explore the grocery and clothing stores, explore the fire station, meet horses at the livery, and sip a chocolate malt at the soda fountain.

Other highlights will include exploring the Museum Building, taking a free train ride, and meeting many farm animals. Throughout the village many talented craftsman demonstrate their trade in places like the Spinning Shop, Pottery Shop, Tin Shop, Cooperage, Basket Shop, Weaving Shop, and Glass-Blowing Shop. The Walk Through Time Experience provides a chance to explore wigwams and a trading post at Natives & Newcomers and to visit historic homes, a log school, barn, and gardens in the Pioneer Settlement Area.

Krieger said the 2021 season will begin with the 44th Annual Quilt Show from May 6-8, featuring quilters from throughout the Midwest. This year, the event will include the Threads of Tradition Quilt Shop, educational demonstrations, and special events.

Other spring events include Family Field Trip Days May 13-14, and the popular Antique Car Gathering on May 22.

New this year, a special “Opening Week Admission Deal” will be offered May 6-8, with a single-day ticket fee of only $15 for adults and $10 for students, including admission to the village and the quilt show.

Information about safety measures and answers to frequently asked questions are available on the “Know Before You Go” page of the website, www.saudervillage.org. Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold.

For more information, call 800-590-9755.