PDY avoids massive cuts with income tax approval

Pike-Delta-York voters on Tuesday approved a new 1% income tax that will allow the school district to stave off massive cuts to staff and programs. The five-year tax was approved by a vote of 1,075-761, according to unofficial results from the Fulton County Board of Elections.

The levy is estimated to generate approximately $1,775,000 per year for the five years. These dollars will be used for the district’s general operating expenses such as bus fuel, classroom supplies, facilities maintenance, personnel costs, textbooks, technology, transportation, and utilities.

“This is a big day for our students, district, and community,” said Superintendent Ted Haselman. “There was a lot on the line and our community stepped up and made a decision of how they wanted the Pike-Delta-York Local School District to look. The community chose to have our schools continue to provide the great opportunities and experiences for our students. We are humbled and grateful for the community’s support and vow to continue to provide just that—a great education for our students. We cannot say thank you enough to the PDY community.”

The Board of Education had already approved a list of cuts to be made for the 2021-2022 school year if the income tax was unsuccessful, as it had been in November. It included 18 staffing cuts, cutting sports, marching band, and other extra-curricular activities, eliminating the gifted and FFA programs, and going to the state minimum for student transportation.

Yes votes for the income tax were the majority in every precinct except Pike Township.

“As a district, we appreciate your commitment to and your confidence in the Pike-Delta-York Local School District,” Haselman said in a letter to the community. “I look forward to continuing to work side by side with all PDY community stake holders and staff members to improve the experience, opportunities, and education of Pike-Delta-York students.”

Elsewhere in the county, all but one tax levy was approved by voters, according to the unofficial results. It was close, but it appears a new 1-mill fire levy in Fulton Township was defeated 74-72. Results are not yet final.

In Clinton Township voters approved an additional five-year, 0.15-mill levy for maintenance and operating expenses of the township cemeteries and a five-year, 0.3-mill replacement levy for current expenses. The cemetery levy passed 216-184 and the replacement levy passed 227-173.

Archbold school district voters approved a five-year, 4.13-mill renewal levy providing for emergency requirements of the district by a vote of 290-53. German Township voters approved a five-year, 0.6-mill renewal fire levy 303-36.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/Election-primary-2021-temp.pdf https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_PDY-sign.jpg