Vaccinated nursing home workers won’t need tests

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that a new Ohio Department of Health order will exempt fully vaccinated staff in nursing homes and assisted living facilities from routine testing. Staff members who are not fully vaccinated will be required to be tested twice a week.

An individual is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

• The Ohio Department of Aging and Ohio Department of Health have developed a homebound vaccination playbook for organizations working to ensure homebound individuals have access to the vaccine. By utilizing existing Rapid Response Teams, Ohio can deliver the vaccine where it is needed.

That playbook is available on the coronavirus website at coronavirus.ohio.gov. If you are a homebound individual or know a homebound individual who would like a vaccine, please contact your Area Agency on Aging at 1-866-243-5678.

• Anyone age 16 or older can now receive the COVID-19 vaccination in Ohio. Visit www.fultoncountyhealthdept.com to schedule an appointment through the county. The Swanton Kroger store and some Rite Aid locations also offer vaccinations.

• The Fulton County Health Department reported 8 new cases on Tuesday. Combined with the 18 cases reported on Monday, there have now been 4,198 cases overall.

The Monday number also includes Saturday and Sunday figures.

There were no new hospitalizations reported Tuesday, and the total remained at 234. There have been 69 total deaths since March 2020.

Among the cases through Tuesday, there were 2,282 females and 1,903 males. The median age for confirmed cases is 45.

Lucas County had 41,659 cases and 830 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 4,165 cases and 97 deaths, Williams County 3,370 cases and 75 deaths, and Henry County 2,677 cases and 66 deaths.

Ohio has had 1,077,284 cases as of Tuesday. Statewide, there have been 56,846 hospitalizations and 7,856 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease, as of Tuesday’s update.

There have been 19,344 deaths of Ohioans reported through Tuesday.

• Every zip code in Fulton County has had fewer than 25 cases over the last two weeks, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health.

Archbold had the most with 24 cases. Swanton had 14, Wauseon had 10, and Delta 7. Archbold had the highest case rate, with 363.1 cases per 100,000 people.

• Share your local COVID-19 related information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1.jpg