Foertmeyer appeals storm water utility charge

A storm water utility public hearing was held and updates were given on various projects during the Swanton Village Council meeting on April 26.

Council members agreed to wait for more information before making a decision regarding the storm water utility charge for the Foertmeyer & Sons Greenhouse Co. location on North Hallett Avenue.

The storm water charge, which is separate from water and sanitary sewer charges, is determined by the amount of impervious area when it comes to businesses. That can include parking lots, buildings, and other concrete areas.

It was discovered during a routine audit of accounts that Foertmeyer & Sons was paying the residential rate of $3. After calculating the impervious area it was determined that their rate should be $589.89 per month.

The facility requested a discount and Village Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle approved the maximum she is allowed, 30% off of the original cost, for a new charge of $412.92 per month. The discounted rate was then appealed to the full village council.

Foertmeyer & Sons owner Mark Foertmeyer told council that with the drainage set up at the site he believes the charge should be lower. He said that Schmidt Brothers put a lot of drainage into the property.

“If you understood the system that is in place, all of that water that comes off those greenhouses drains into field tiles that drain back into the drainage ditch that we have, and that takes the water away,” said Foertmeyer. “So it’s not actually entering into the storm sewers at all.”

He agreed that the storm sewer in the parking lot does get some water from the property, but the majority goes to drainage system on the site.

Councilman Craig Rose said he would be willing to hear more information from Foertmeyer & Sons regarding drainage on the property, and Council agreed to give the company time to have the location surveyed and supply the village with that information.

Full payments of the bill are currently on hold and will remain that way until Council makes a decision on the amount.

Also at the meeting, Council passed, by emergency an ordinance to enter into an agreement for construction engineering services with Jones and Henry Engineers for the next sewer separation project. Another emergency ordinance allows the village to enter into a Water Pollution Control Loan Fund agreement for the project.

The contract for Project 8 and 9 will be awarded at the May 24 Village Council meeting. Due to the funding timeline the contract cannot be signed until August, and work is not expected to begin until October.

Village Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle told Council that some work has been completed relating to the sealing and striping of the upper parking lot at Memorial Park. Asphalt work was done and the actual seal coating will likely take place in late May or June.

Residents in Phase 2 of the water meter update have received postcards, and the installs are set to begin May 11. The updated meter system will allow village officials to read the water meters without going house to house.

Documents are being finalized so that the Woodside Road improvement project can go out to bid, according to Hoelzle.

During the Committee of the Whole meeting, discussed was the first draft of a 15-year lease for the property that could hold the Swanton Railroad Park. The village owned property on Chestnut Street, just east of Main Street, would include a railroad viewing platform, rail depot, parking, and accessory uses.

Other business

• Council passed a resolution opposing House Bill 157, which would change the law regarding withholding of municipal earned income tax.

• Mayor Neil Toeppe read proclamations honoring Arbor Day, Roger DeGood, and public service workers.

• The public service committee discussed facility use at Memorial Park. Councilman David Pilliod said they plan to have final rules in place by next year.

• The committee also discussed installing sidewalks ramps in the Ashberry Farms subdivision because they were only installed at one intersection.

• Also, the committee recommended the village apply for a grant through the Toledo Metropolitan Council of Governments for repairing gutters and the pavement on Hallett Avenue.

Mark Foertmeyer, owner of Foertmeyer & Sons, speaks to Swanton Council April 26 during a storm water utility appeal public hearing.

