Museum plans tea for two

A take home version of the Museum of Fulton County’s popular HistorTEA program is planned. Each kit is prepared for two people and includes teacups, saucers, 3 flavors of scones, 3 types of desserts, your choice of 2 tea varieties, 3 recipes for popular tea sandwiches, and a take home history program so you can enjoy an afternoon tea for you and a loved one.

Kits are $28 or $23 for members. Prepaid reservations are currently being taken through May 13. Tea kit pick up will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday May 15. To reserve your kit, call 419-337-7922 or purchase online at museumoffultoncounty.org.

The museum is located at 8848 State Route 108, across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds.