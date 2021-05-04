NSCC awards 843K in scholarships

The Northwest State Community College Foundation awarded $843,000 in scholarships to 278 students from the region. The total dollars awarded shatters last year’s record totals, offering needed financial help to students through the generosity of donors to the NSCC Foundation.

The college premiered a virtual reception April 15 to celebrate the accomplishments of the students and offer gratitude for the support of local donors.

“COVID-19 may have kept us from meeting in person again this year, but the Foundation was once again determined to put a proper celebration together,” said Robbin Wilcox, executive director of Development and the NSCC Foundation. “We wanted to make sure our learners knew how proud we are of their amazing accomplishments, and we wanted our generous donors to know how grateful we are for their support. It is through their generosity that these scholarships exist,” Wilcox noted.

Due to COVID-19, the scholarship awards reception was held as a pre-recorded, virtual reception. Elements of the video were filmed at the NSCC Archbold campus, as well as other locations throughout northwest Ohio. The event kicked off with opening remarks by NSCC President Todd Hernandez and NSCC Foundation Board Chair Peter Beck, each providing congratulatory remarks to both students and gratitude to the donors who make the scholarships possible.

Ron Coles, NSCC Alumni Association president, provided the donor perspective, noting “A Northwest State education counts and will forever be life-changing.”

Pamela Stephey, a 2020 NSCC Phlebotomy graduate currently working to complete her Medical Assisting degree, and a Phlebotomist at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, provided the student perspective. “I hope one day I will also be able to help struggling students reach their goals in higher education by assisting them in the same way (donors) are helping me today,” she said. Stephey is a Francis O. Fackler Scholarship recipient.

Fulton County scholarship winners include: Archbold – Mackenzie Arce, Chelsea Brenneman, Maricela Huerta, Caroline Kinsman, Paige Lantz, Angelimar Ramirez, Nikol Seefeld, Trevor Short, Mikayla Welch, Kenneth Williams, McKenzie Yoder; Delta – Chelsey Donely, Morgan Helminiak, Ragan Jessing, Emma Leffler, Gabriel Meyer, Aschlen Reynolds, Jared Sroga Fayette – Andrea Clay; Wauseon – Samantha Boger, Amanda Galbraith, Megan Hannigan, Katherine Hoff, Starr Kessinger, Angela Klosinski, Damara Netcher, Monica Nofziger, Arlinda Rohda, Alicia Rutledge, Angelina Sorge, Kylee Trucks, Michael Waite, Brittany Woodruff, Haleigh Wurst.

The NSCC Foundation was established in 1978 to provide support for the students, people and programs of NSCC.

Image 1: NSCC President Todd Hernandez. Image 2: NSCC Foundation Board Chair, Peter Beck. Image 3: Pamela Stephey, 2020 NSCC Phlebotomy graduate.