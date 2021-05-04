SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, April 22

11:12 a.m., 11773 County Road F, York Twp., larceny.

11:34 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, suspicious activity.

2:57 p.m., 11308 County Road M, Pike Twp., scam.

8:43 p.m., 8591 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, injury accident.

10:08 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

Friday, April 23

1:13 p.m., 2602 County Road 4-1, Swancreek Twp., scam.

2:21 p.m., 6590 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

4:29 p.m., 11470 County Road 11, Pike Twp., larceny.

8:03 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, suicidal threats.

8:35 p.m., County Road K at County Road 18, Dover Twp., animal call.

9:08 p.m., 7755 State Hwy. 108, Clinton Twp., Championship Power Sports, accident with property damage.

9:10 p.m., 12399 County Road 13, Chesterfield Twp., Sunny’s Campground, 911 hang-up.

Saturday, April 24

1:10 a.m., 10034 State Hwy. 66, Franklin Twp., disabled vehicle.

1:21 a.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Country Corral, intoxicated subject.

3:42 a.m., 10487 County Road 4 #69, Fulton Twp., assist other unit.

5:51 a.m., County Road K at County Road 16, Dover Twp., suspicious vehicle.

11:04 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 13, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

12:17 p.m., 6223 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

1:19 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #73, Fulton Twp., domestic trouble.

11:31 p.m., 3429 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., unauthorized use of property.

Sunday, April 25

1:26 a.m., unknown location, suicidal threats.

5:12 a.m., 603 N. Gorham St., Fayette, assist other unit.

10:11 a.m., 9786 County Road N, Royalton Twp., investigate complaint.

12:35 p.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

1:55 p.m., 26093 County Road EF, German Twp., Goll Woods, suspicious activity.

9:19 p.m., 13354 State Hwy. 108, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

10:25 p.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109 #46, York Twp., unruly juvenile.

Monday, April 26

3:05 p.m., 6965 State Hwy. 66, German Twp., 911 hang-up.

3:20 p.m., 6795 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

3:22 p.m., County Road J at County Road 5-2, Fulton Twp., injury accident.

4:45 p.m., County Road AC at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., assist other unit.

5:41 p.m., 13852 County Road 7-2, Royalton Twp., unruly juvenile.

Tuesday, April 27

8:43 a.m., 232 E. Summit St., Pettisville, juveniles.

1:59 p.m., 2646 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., animal call.

2:02 p.m., 232 E. Summit St., Pettisville, unruly juveniles.

3:19 p.m., County Road B at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

4:29 p.m., 21681 County Road T, Gorham Twp., assault.

6:13 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, civil matter.

7:16 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road M, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

10:39 p.m., 3321 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., neighbor trouble.

Wednesday, April 28

9:04 a.m., 104 E. Main St. Unit B, Fayette, miscellaneous assist.

9:17 a.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108 #20, Dover Twp., Magnuson Hotel, check on welfare.

9:41 a.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Fulton County Health Center, miscellaneous assist.

11:28 a.m., 5900 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., scam.

12:17 p.m., County Road K at County Road 16, Dover Twp., traffic offense.

1:33 p.m., 6740 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

6:16 p.m., 14900 County Road H #27, Dover Twp., domestic trouble.

7 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 11, York Twp., assist public.

8:10 p.m., 8150 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Turnpike Sunoco, intoxicated subject.

8:37 p.m., 1765 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

10:22 p.m., 11650 County Road L, Pike Twp., check on welfare.

Thursday, April 29

2:35 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 2-2, Swancreek Twp., K-9 Unit.