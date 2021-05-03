Attend Alzheimer’s classes virtually

MAUMEE — The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting a variety of virtual educational programs to help the community and fa.m.ilies impacted by the disease.

These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day and early evening via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes.

They will discuss topics such as what is Alzheimer’s disease, warning signs to look for, activities to do at home, and how to have those difficult conversations/manage behaviors. The programss are helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss, their family members who may be concerned, and the community member looking for more education.

All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800-272-3900.

May 4 Dementia Conversations 4 p.m.

May 5 Effective Communication Strategies 5 p.m.

May 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 4 p.m.

May 10 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 11 a.m.

May 10 Understanding/Responding to Dementia Related Behavior 6p.m.

May 11 Effective Communication Strategies/Activities at Home 2 p.m.

May 13 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 5 p.m.

May 17 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 11 a.m.

May 17 Living with Alzheimer’s Late Stage pt 1 6:30 p.m.

May 18 Dementia Conversations/Getting Through the Tough Times 2 p.m.

May 19 Effective Communication Strategies 1 p.m.

May 19 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 5 p.m.

May 24 Living with Alzheimer’s Late Stage pt 2 6:30 p.m.

May 26 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 11 a.m.

May 27 Healthy Living for Brain and Body 5 p.m.