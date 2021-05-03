PDY students meet need with blankets

“A life stitched with character seldom unravels.” This has been the theme of the Personal Wellness and Development course over the years at Delta Middle School. Students have been exploring various positive character traits that will help them throughout their lives.

Inspired by the book, The “Quiltmaker’s Journey” by Jeff Brumbeau, students have been practicing the traits of gratitude, compassion, love, generosity, and service as they have been busily working away at tying blankets to be given away to children in the foster care system.

Seventh grade Family and Consumer Science students at DMS are given this challenge every year: “If you see a need that you can meet, meet it.”

When their teacher, Amy Roth, was diagnosed this year with cancer and was working out what meaningful activities could be led by substitute teacher Carol Goldsmith, their substitute teacher, on the days she was getting treatment second semester, an idea was born.

Goldsmith has been making fleece blankets for years and recently founded the non profit My Very Own Blanket. “This charity is near and dear to my heart because I have adopted two daughters who have been in the foster care system,” said Goldsmith.

Founder and CEO Jessica Rudolph said, “My Very Own Blanket recognizes that child abuse and neglect accounts for 82% of children in foster care. These children enter the foster system feeling unloved and undervalued: the gift of a blanket made especially for them offers them hope and strength at their most vulnerable moment.”

The students in the Family and Consumer Science program, which is slated to be cut if the May income tax levy fails, put a lot of love and care into making each of the blankets. They even surprised Roth with a blanket of her own.

“I was so touched that they would do this for me. When I snuggle up in my blanket, I feel so cared for and loved by both Carol and my students,” said Roth.

She added, “I think the students learned, through their own experience (rather than a lecture), that it truly is better to give than receive. There is such a return reward when we give of ourselves from the heart. I hope they will continue to look for ways to give of their love, time, and talents throughout their lifetime! I also hope that I will have the opportunity to continue these types of meaningful activities with students in years to come.”