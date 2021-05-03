Owen set to return to Fulton County Fair

The Labor Day Country Concert at this year’s Fulton County Fair will feature Jake Owen.

This will be his second appearance at the fair. In 2008, he opened for Joe Nichols; this year, he’s back with more chart-topping hits.

With eight number one songs to his name, “Made For You” follows Owen’s fastest-rising career #1 single, “I was Jack (You Were Diane)” and most recent #1 single, “Homemade.” Owen’s songs have resonated with listeners and audiences everywhere. They include with the double platinum anthem, “Barefoot Blue Jean Night.”

Owen’s sixth studio album, “Greetings from… Jake,” produced three Top 10 singles, including two #1 singles and his current top 30 and climbing, “Made For You.”

The Fulton County Fair is scheduled to take place Sept. 3-9 after much of last year’s fair had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is still too early to know what guidelines will be in place this year.

“We know there will be some adjustments to how things operate,” stated Dennis Wyse, Fulton County Fair Board president. “We’re just excited to be moving forward.”

Fan favorites will be back in the grandstands including NTPA-sanctioned tractor and truck pulls, the demolition derby, including power wheels, and the KOI drag racing.

There’s also plenty of free entertainment on tap. The Van-Dells will be on the South Stage on Saturday night, followed on Thursday by Nashville Crush. The Christian music concerts will feature The Hyssongs on Sunday morning, followed by Hannah Kerr Sunday night, and the Isbell Family will be the feature for the Monday evening concert.

Saturday through Tuesday’s free entertainment will feature Dino-Roars!, an exciting and educational dinosaur show including strolling dinosaurs. The Firefighter Show will be back, along with a six-horse team and the agricultural heritage and tractor display.

“Our county fair has always been blessed with amazing support from our communities and we ask that our community continue to support us, whether it be by volunteering, financial support, entering items in an open class or attending the fair,” said Wyse.

Tickets for the grandstand concert and events will go on sale Tuesday, July 6 at 11 a.m.

Jake Owen will perform at this year’s Fulton County Fair. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_JO-Live-Shot.jpg Jake Owen will perform at this year’s Fulton County Fair.