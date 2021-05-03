Lucas County continues with highest case rate

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County remained at Alert Level 3 in Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System update on Thursday.

It remains at a high incidence level for COVID-19, although it did drop. The most recent case rate is down from 182.8 per 100,000 to 142.2.

The county dropped to three indicators met: new cases per capita, outpatient visits, and proportion of non-congregate cases.

Lucas County remained at Alert Level 3 and continues to have the highest case rate in the state. It had three indicators met. They are new cases per capita, new case increase, and proportion of non-congregate cases.

The case rate per 100,000 in the county did drop from 367.2 to 299.1. Northern Ohio continues to have the highest rates in the state with Erie, Cuyahoga and Defiance rounding out the top four.

• Fulton County’s cases increased to 4,181 as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The number of deaths reported increased by one over the last week, to 69. The total number of hospitalizations increased by 6, to 233 as of Sunday.

The Fulton County Health Department’s last update was Friday, and included 41 confirmed active cases, one more than the previous week.

Lucas County has had 41,550 cases, as of Sunday, according to the county health department. There have been a total of 827 deaths reported in the county.

There were 1,075,004 cases reported overall in Ohio, as of Sunday. Statewide, there had been 56,553 hospitalizations and 7,819 intensive care unit admissions related to the virus.

There have been 19,284 Ohio residents reported dead from COVID-19.

• According to the Ohio Department of Health, 15,163 Fulton County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That accounts for 35.99% of the population, with 31.49% having completed the vaccine.

In Lucas County, 39.93% have received at least one dose, with 45.68% in Wood County, 39.67% in Henry County, 32.16% in Williams County, and 35.02% in Defiance County.

Visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-427-5634 to schedule an appointment.

• Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz on Thursday dedicated a new memorial tree grove in honor of the victims and survivors of COVID-19 as well as all Ohioans who made personal sacrifices to protect others amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Memorial Grove at Great Seal State Park in Chillicothe includes a grove of 15 newly-planted trees surrounding a paved trail. Benches will be added to allow visitors to comfortably reflect on the toll of the pandemic, honor lives lost, pay tribute to courageous frontline workers, and recognize the selfless actions of Ohioans to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“In our state seal, the sun rises over these hills, bringing the dawn of a new day, a fresh beginning, and hope,” said DeWine. “While no memorial can fully encompass the grief caused by this pandemic, we hope this grove will not only offer some solace to those who lost loved ones but also serve as a reminder of the courage and endurance of all Ohioans during this unprecedented time in our lives.”

During the ceremony, DeWine, First Lady Fran DeWine, and Mertz planted the first tree in the new grove. The remaining trees were planted by COVID-19 survivors, families of Ohioans killed by the virus, healthcare workers, first responders, teachers, students, local community leaders, and other essential workers including representatives from the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio National Guard, Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, and Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

The trees selected for the COVID-19 Pandemic Memorial Grove are all native to Ohio.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_CoronaVirusLogo.jpg