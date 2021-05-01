District 1 FFA contest winners named

The District 1 FFA spring Career Development (CDEs) have been recently held by online contests. The district consists of the seven counties in northwestern Ohio. Area four county top finishers are as follows:

Greenhand Quiz – a trivia contest dealing with all things FFA and agricultural education – results are: second place, Otsego; third place, Pettisville; fourth place, Ayersville.

Farm Business Management contest – dealing with aspects of running a business – results are: second place, Archbold; third place, Pettisville.

Ag Power Diagnostics contest – trouble shooting engine and machine issues – results are: first place, Delta; second place, Four County; fourth place, Ayersville.

Agronomy contest – dealing with crops, weeds, insect diseases, and seeds – results are: first place, Tinora; second place, Pettisville; third place, West Unity; fourth place, Fairview.

Dairy Cattle contest – dealing with judging the best conformed dairy animal and issues dealing with the dairy industry – results are: first place, West Unity; second place, Fayette; third place, Liberty Center; fourth place, Delta.

Equine Management contest – dealing with horse conformation, feeds and tack – results are: second place, Fayette; third place, Pettisville; fourth place, Delta.

Ag Mechanics Skills contests – dealing with lubricants, coolants, personal safety equipment, diesel fuel system parts, hydraulic system parts, and hand tools – results are: first place, Delta; third place, Four County Career Center; fourth place, Ayersville.

General Livestock judging contest – dealing with evaluation of beef, sheep, swine, and items dealing with the livestock industry – results are: first place, Otsego; second place, Edon; third place, Fairview; fourth place, Wauseon.

Milk Quality and Products contest – dealing with judging raw milk quality, federal milk marketing orders, and attributes of selected products of milk – results are: first place, Fayette; second place, Liberty Center; third place, Delta; fourth place, Evergreen.

Poultry Management contest – dealing with evaluation of broilers, grade eggs, and identifying meat cuts – results are: second place, Fayette; third place, Delta.

Nursery and Landscaping contest – involving hardscapes and plants used in planning landscape areas – results are: third place, Patrick Henry.

Grain Merchandising contest -a test on buying and selling grain and grain contracts – results are: first place, Delta; third place, Edgerton; fourth place, Edon.

FFA CDEs are an extension of the local agricultural education classroom and serve as an authentic application of the curriculum in which students are instructed. With over 300 careers in agriculture, food, fiber, and natural resources, FFA members can look forward to unlimited success.