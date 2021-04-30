COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Alan D. Amos II, Archbold, other civil.

Sherry Curry, Wauseon, vs. Steven Yancey, Fort Smith, Ark., non-support of dependents.

Sherry Curry, Wauseon, vs. Charity Yancy, Fort Smith, Ark., non-support of dependents.

Steel Jaw Fabricators LLC, Beebe, Ark., vs. Dunbar Mechanical Inc., Columbus, Ohio, other civil.

Victoria A. Alzaghari, Wauseon, vs. Rami J. Alzaghari, Toledo, Ohio, termination of marriage without children.

Laura Martinez, Swanton, vs. Alvin Martinez, Delta, dissolution of marriage with children.

The Toledo Edison Co. Akron, Ohio, vs. YRC Inc., Holland, Mich., other civil.

Sara Leverton, Wauseon, vs. Matthew Donnelly, Wauseon, termination of marriage with children.

Marriage Licenses

Sean D. Durham, 22, Swanton, CDL driver, and Kaitlyn M. Cooley, 21, Swanton, medical assistant.

Lawrence A. Pritchard III, 50, Wauseon, distiller, and Trinity L. Gill, 38, Wauseon, homemaker.

Dakota J. Ballin, 24, Wauseon, UPS driver, and Juliana G. Parente, 23, Eastlake, Ohio, sales associate.

Kenneth L. Standley, 71, Wauseon, retired, and Deborah S. Kurth, 71, Wauseon, retired.

Joseph W. Mock, 42, Wauseon, production manager, and Amy Jo Lynn Olwagen, 49, Wauseon, product manager.

Real Estate Transfers

Shirley K. Hamilton, trustee, to Caleb D. and Madison N. Gray, 11518 County Road M, Wauseon, $160,000.

R&L Land Co. LLC to Centennial Home LLC, S. Defiance Street, Archbold, $70,000.

Dallas S. and Paula A. Futch to DCM & BMM, County Road E, Swanton, and 5176 County Road 2, Swanton, $335,000.

John L. Brown to Justin R. and Linde B. Knierim, 19291 County Road H, Archbold, $46,000.

Gary L. Miller to Kyle W. Knierim, 824 Burr Road, Wauseon, $110,000.

Zachary D. Meyer and Meridith Short to Levi A. Nofziger, 273 Dame St., Pettisville, $109,000.

Marie L. Sorgenfrie to Zayne A. Colegrove and Lauren E. Woodring, 23476 County Road S, Fayette, $167,200.

Corey J. Mattin to Kenneth Lauharn and Sarah Lipinski, 14060 County Road 2, Swanton, $275,000.

Notes Are Us LLC to Money With Meaning Fund LLC, 903 E. Main St., Delta, $30,000.

Southwood Falls LLC to Sutter Development Group LLC, 5 Cascade Lane, 7 Cascade Lane, 9 Cascade Lane, 13 Cascade Lane, Delta, $110,000.

Ron and Joe Lumbrezer Farm Ltd. to Blew Bison Farm Stuff Ltd., County Road 4, Swanton, $165,000.

Timothy S. and Rebecca S. Sepesy to Jeremy L. and Amber M. Ruger, 15702 County Road M, Wauseon, $315,000.