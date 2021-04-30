NAMI meeting will focus on the impact substance use

NAMI Four County’s meeting on Tuesday, May 4 will focus on substance use disorder and its effects on the family and friends of persons who use and abuse substances. The presenter will speak of her personal experiences.

The meeting will be held as both an in-person and virtual meeting starting at 7 p.m. at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 State Route 66 south of Archbold. A link for the virtual meeting will be posted on the NAMI Four County website (www.namifourcounty.org) under the “Events” heading.

All NAMI meetings are open to the public. During the pandemic, the in-person meeting will be limited to about eight persons to allow social distancing and wearing a face covering is required. To register for the in-person meeting, please contact Wendy Jennings, NAMI executive director, at wendy@namifourcounty.org or by calling her at 419-405-3651.

There are no restrictions on attendance for the virtual meeting.

NAMI Four County is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. In addition to meetings held the first Tuesday every month, it provides free community education programs and offers free peer led support groups for family and friends of loved ones who have a mental illness as well as support groups for persons with a mental illness. All programming is open to the public.