Art contest winner

Camryn Rash, a Wauseon Middle School eighth grade student, won the Fulton County Commissioners Art Contest. Her prize is to be presented during a meet-and-greet session with the commissioners. Camryn’s artwork will be displayed May 10-16 at the Fulton County Welcome Center, on the county’s website and social media pages, and in the county’s May e-Focus newsletter.

