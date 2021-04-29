Top FFA honor

Four County Career Center in Archbold announced that FFA chapter member Ashley Creps of Delta will be recognized as an FFA State Degree recipient at the 93rd Ohio FFA Convention, to be held virtually April 29-30. The state degree is the highest degree awarded to Ohio FFA members. Ashley is a member of FCCC’s Veterinarian Assistant program.

