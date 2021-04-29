Pettisville FFA holds 71st annual banquet

The Pettisville FFA chapter came together April 15 to hold the 71st annual FFA banquet to honor students for their achievements this past year.

This year, there were 30 members who received the Greenhand Degree, awarded to students who have completed their first year as a member of the FFA. They were given a pin and certificate. The two Star Greenhands are Sophie Sterken and Mina Wesche. Both were involved in many Career Development Events (CDEs), in addition to both attending other events.

Eleven members were awarded the Chapter FFA Degree. Receiving this degree requires $150 or 45 hours of time in an Supervised Agriculture Education (SAE), participate in three chapter functions, and lead a discussion about an agricultural topic. The Star Chapter Degree winner was Luke Van Den Berghe, who participated in the Agronomy, Farm Business Management, Wildlife and Soil CDEs and other activities.

Career Development pins were handed out to members who meet the requirements for either being top two or a gold rating in the county or top four in the district: Kearsten Zuver, second in the county, and seventh in the district Extemporaneous Speaking competition; Rylee Beltz placed first at county and second in district for the Beginning Prepared Speaking; Sophie Sterken placed third in the county, as well as receiving a gold rating in the Creed Speaking competition; the team placed second in the district in the Ag Technology and Mechanics test; Carson Bennett placed second, and Kearsten Zuver placed fourth as individuals; the Greenhand Quiz was taken by freshman Greenhands; they placed third in the district as a team, and Sophie Sterken received second in the district individually; in the Urban Soils contest, the team of Carson Bennett, Colton Wood, and Mina Wesche placed second, earning a county plaque. The team of Carson Bennett, Mina Wesche, Eli Mora, and Lauren Shumaker placed third in the district, and Carson Bennett placed third as an individual; the Rural Soils team of Luke Van Den Berghe, Grace Schnitkey, Leah Beck, and Jaret Beck placed fourth, and Luke placed third in the district, as an individual; the Wildlife team of Carson Bennett, Leah Beck, Luke Van Den Berghe, and Andrew Hulbert placed fourth in the district competition; Farm Business Management team of Carson Bennett, Luke Van Den Berghe, Kearsten Zuver, and Nathaniel Keim placed third in the district. Carson placed fourth individually; the Agronomy team of Clara Damman, Luke Van Den Berghe, Clark Bartoe, and Karsen Pursel placed second in the district competition and 10th in Ohio; the Equine Management team of Kearsten Zuver, Olivia Rossman, Karter Zachrich, and Delana Damman placed third in the district.

A CDE challenge was held within the chapter and Kearsten Zuver, Ben Morris, Carson Bennett, Nathan Rupp, Jonah Harmon, Jaret Beck, Sophie Sterken, and Kaleb Wyse were all awarded prizes as the top scorers on Kahoot.

Awards were given to the top four members in Fall Sales – Karsen Pursel, Ellie Wixom, Sophie Sterken, and Grace Schnitkey, first place. The Pest Hunt winner was Luke Van Den Berghe, followed by Blake Eyer and Baden Skates.

The Chapter Officer Awards were recognized and were given certificates at the banquet. Kearsten Zuver competed in the Secretary’s Book contest and received a State gold rating, and also placed first in the district. Karsen Pursel competed in the Treasurer’s Book contest, and received a State gold rating, and placed first in the district. The FFA Scrapbook was completed by Clara Damman, and she received a State gold rating, and also first place in the district.

The Recordkeeping award went to Andrew Hulbert. Also earning mention for record-keeping were Wesley Borton, Delana Damman, Sam Haley, Luke Van Den Berghe, Lily Wiemken, and Ellie Wixom. The top Scholar award was given to Carson Bennett for having the top GPA over all classes for junior or senior FFA members.

Each grade has a Top Point Achiever; each received a TSC gift card. The freshman was Karter Zachrich, the sophomore was Luke Van Den Berghe, the junior was Carson Bennett, and the senior was Kearsten Zuver.

The Junior Achievement award was given to Carson Bennett. He participated in parliamentary procedure, county and state soils, and wildlife and farm business management. He helped out at animal day and attended every FFA meeting.

The Senior Award winner was Grace Schnitkey. She participated in job interview and parliamentary procedure. Her SAE is her strongest point. She does horse training, a dog breeding project, worked at Pettisville Meats, and is currently working at Swanton Welding, along with many other projects at home.

Sponsors for the various awards included Jan Weber, Nofziger Trucking, Beck Show Lambs, Burkholder Farms, Rufenacht Farms, and the Pettisville FFA Alumni.

The retiring Sweetheart, Kearsten Zuver, was presented roses, and the new Sweetheart, Clara Damman, was given her tiara from Kearsten Zuver, as well as a trophy and a rose. Clara will help with public relations for the chapter.

This year’s newly elected officers were sworn into office by the current officers. They are Karsen Pursel, president; Nathan Rupp, student advisor; Carson Bennett, vice president; Luke Van Den Berghe, secretary; Delana Damman, treasurer; Emma Salmi, reporter; and Eli Mora, sentinel. Assistants are Clara Damman, Leah Beck, Clark Bartoe, Olivia Rossman, and Angela Rosillo.

The banquet was set up by FFA members at the Pettisville Missionary Church, as well as Paige Schaffter, student teacher, and John Poulson, advisor.

CAPTIONS

Pville Star Greenhands – Star Greenhands Sophie Sterken (left) and Mina Wesche with their plaques.

Pville Fall Sales awards 21 – The top four sales members from the fall each earned a prize. They were (left to right) Ellie Wixom, Karsen Pursel, Grace Schnitkey and Sophie Sterken. Grace led the way with over $2800 of sales.

Top Point each class – (left to right) Kearsten Zuver, Luke Van Den Berghe, Karter Zachrich, Carson Bennett were the top point earner of their class for all activities from April 2020-March 2021.

Outstanding Sr, Jr – Some of the top achievers from the Pettisville FFA Banquet show their trophies. (left to right) Andrew Hulbert was the Leadership and Recordkeeping Award winner, Grace Schnitkey was the DeKalb or top senior achievement winner and Carson Bennett was the top Scholar and Jr Achievement Award winner.