Fulton County jobless rate falls

Fulton County’s unemployment rate fell in March, according to recently released data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The rate fell to 4.3% from 5.5% in February. Last March, the jobless rate was 6.3% in the county.

Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary March 2021 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 2.4% in Holmes County to a high of 6.6% in Mahoning and Monroe counties. From February, unemployment rates decreased in 86 counties and increased in two counties.

The comparable unemployment rate for Ohio was 4.9% in March.

Nine counties had unemployment rates below 3.5% in March. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Holmes, were: Mercer, 2.8%; Geauga, 3.2%; Auglaize, Medina, and Wyandot, 3.3%; and Putnam, Union, and Wayne, 3.4%.

Ten counties had unemployment rates at or above 6% in March. The counties with the highest rates, other than Mahoning and Monroe were: Trumbull, 6.4%; Noble and Ottawa, 6.3%; Morgan, 6.2%; Erie and Huron, 6.1%; and Adams and Lucas, 6%.

Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.7% in March 2021, down from 5% in February. Ohio’s non-agricultural wage and salary employment increased 12,700 over the month, from a revised 5,302,200 in February to 5,314,900 in March 2021.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in March was 272,000, down from 288,000 in February. The number of unemployed has decreased by 15,000 in the past 12 months from 287,000. The March unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 4.9% in March 2020.

The U.S. unemployment rate for March was 6%, down from 6.2% in February, and up from 4.4% in March 2020.

By Drew Stambaugh

