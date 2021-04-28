Vaccinated Ohioans won’t have to quarantine

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that fully vaccinated Ohioans will not need to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.

The related health order applies to all adults, except those who are in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, or other congregate care settings. Nursing homes and long-term care facilities, including staff and residents, should continue to quarantine following CDC guidance.

“The power of the vaccine allows us to do this,” said DeWine. “Fully vaccinated Ohioans, including high school students, will be able to participate in sports and other activities, even if they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.”

An individual is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks after the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

• Anyone age 16 or older can now receive the COVID-19 vaccination in Ohio. Visit www.fultoncountyhealthdept.com to schedule an appointment through the county. The Swanton Kroger store and some Rite Aid locations also offer vaccinations.

• The Fulton County Health Department reported just 1 new case on Tuesday. Combined with the 17 cases reported on Monday, there have now been 4,151 cases overall.

The Monday number also includes Saturday and Sunday figures.

There were two new hospitalizations reported Tuesday, for a total of 229. There have been 68 total deaths since March 2020.

Among the cases through Tuesday, there were 2,255 females and 1,883 males. The median age for confirmed cases is 45.

Lucas County had 41,003 cases and 823 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 4,098 cases and 96 deaths, Williams County 3,331 cases and 74 deaths, and Henry County 2,660 cases and 66 deaths.

Ohio has had 1,067,262 cases as of Tuesday. Statewide, there have been 55,992 hospitalizations and 7,749 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease, as of Tuesday’s update.

There have been 19,188 deaths of Ohioans reported through Tuesday.

• Every zip code in Fulton County has had fewer than 20 cases over the last two weeks, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health.

Swanton had the most with 19 cases, followed by Archbold with 17. Wauseon had 10, and Delta 6. Archbold had the highest case rate, with 257.2 cases per 100,000 people.

• DeWine announced Tuesday that the Ohio Department of Health is rescinding the Sept. 24, 2020, order that gave guidelines for indoor and outdoor visitation at intermediate care facilities. Intermediate care facilities should now follow current guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to determine appropriate access to the facility and resident visitation.

• Share your local COVID-19 related information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

