Traffic blitzes scheduled

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a Traffic Enforcement Blitz, designated Prom Blitz, May 1-2 in conjunction with proms at Archbold, Evergreen, and Wauseon high schools. A second traffic blitz will run May 15-16 in conjunction with prom at Pike-Delta-York High School. Deputies will be working various hours and locations around Fulton County looking for impaired drivers and other violations associated with impaired driving.

The traffic blitzes are funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.