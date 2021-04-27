Virtual Statehouse tour scheduled

The Ohio Statehouse Museum and Education staff’s Chris Matheney will present a virtual tour this month of the Ohio Statehouse that will focus on the building’s historic past and present.

Participants can virtually join the tour through Facebook Live at noon on Thursday, April 29.

The virtual tour will feature the Ohio Statehouse’s history, art, and architecture. The building showcases the Greek Revival style, a type of design based on the buildings of ancient Greece. Because ancient Greece is the birthplace of democracy, the style had great meaning in our young American nation.

In 1857, the Ohio House of Representatives and the Ohio Senate began meeting in their respective chambers in the Statehouse, and most of the executive offices were occupied before the Civil War. The Statehouse has been designated a National Historic Landmark by the Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior. This honor recognizes the long history of the building and the continued role it will have in the life and lawmaking of the state of Ohio.

Join through Facebook Live; no Facebook account is needed to participate. Visit www.facebook.com/events/493939188272242.