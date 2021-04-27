Swanton woman killed in accident

A Swanton woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Swanton Township in Lucas County.

The Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that at approximately 6:05 a.m. a 2020 Dodge Durango driven by 69-year-old Vickie Luchini was traveling westbound in the right lane on State Route 2, approaching Terminal Parkway, when it failed to maintain assured clear distance ahead and struck a 2014 Ford F-250 driven by Robert Murphy, 51, of Toledo, which was stopped in the westbound right lane of State Route 2 at a traffic light.

Luchini was transported to Toledo Hospital by ground ambulance, where she was pronounced dead. Murphy received no injuries in the crash.

Murphy was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash; Luchini was not. Impairment was not a factor.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the National Guard Fire and Rescue, Springfield Fire and Rescue, Lucas County Sheriffs’s Office, Lucas County Life Squad, Bubba’s Towing, and VJ’s Towing.

An investigation continues.