SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, April 15

10:24 a.m., 9184 County Road 14, Dover Twp., Fulton County Transfer Station, accident with property damage.

12:24 p.m., 13867 County Road 4-1, Amboy Twp., civil matter.

12:43 p.m., 9482 County Road H #2, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, check on welfare.

6:36 p.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Country Corral, domestic trouble.

8:20 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

9:18 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., K-9 Unit.

Friday, April 16

2:44 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 18, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

4:49 a.m., 615 Ottokee St., Wauseon, stolen vehicle.

5:45 a.m., 1517 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., miscellaneous assist.

6:19 a.m., U.S. 20 at State Highway 109, Royalton Twp. injury accident.

9:30 a.m., 4518 County Road 20, German Twp., miscellaneous assist.

10:07 a.m., 11470 County Road 11, Pike Twp., investigate complaint.

10:55 a.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #17, Swancreek Twp., unruly juveniles.

10:56 a.m., 5340 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., breaking and entering.

12:52 p.m., 4010 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

1:25 p.m., 15740 County Road K, Dover Twp., keep the peace.

3:35 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, investigate complaint.

4:11 p.m., State Highway 64 at County Road T, Amboy Twp., injury accident.

6:07 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 12, Royalton Twp., hit-skip accident.

7:11 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:22 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 3-3, Amboy Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

9:24 p.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 66, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

10:41 p.m., 8135 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Holiday Inn Express, investigate complaint.

11:02 p.m., N. Hallett Avenue at Elm Street, Swanton, reckless operation.

Saturday, April 17

12:37 a.m., 14065 State Hwy. 64, Amboy Twp., intoxicated subject.

4:58 a.m., 8150 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Turnpike Sunoco, suspicious person.

11:16 a.m., 5140 Rainbow Drive, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

1:17 p.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., harassment.

1:57 p.m., 6561 County Road M, Fulton Twp., criminal damaging.

2:40 p.m., 14472 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.

4:48 p.m., 14865 County Road 16, Chesterfield Twp., investigate complaint.

6:48 p.m., 14158 County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., domestic violence.

10:38 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

11:13 p.m., 16088 County Road 7, Amboy Twp., suspicious vehicle.

Sunday, April 18

9:20 a.m., 10189 County Road 18-1, Dover Twp., keep the peace.

11:19 a.m., State Highway 108 at Ohio Turnpike, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

11:33 a.m., 20727 State Hwy. 2, German Twp., St. James Lutheran Cemetery, larceny.

4:10 p.m., 105 W. Morenci St., Lyons, Main Stop, unwanted subject.

6:13 p.m., 263 Mill St., Metamora, neighbor trouble.

6:16 p.m., 21681 County Road T, Gorham Twp., unruly juvenile.

9:13 p.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108 #8, Dover Twp., Magnuson Hotel, check on welfare.

Monday, April 19

2:12 a.m., State Highway 120 at County Road 3, Amboy Twp., suspicious vehicle.

8:54 a.m., 16370 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., larceny.

10:49 a.m., County Road 7-2 at County Road K, Pike Twp., littering.

11:45 a.m., 8566 County Road 13, Pike Twp., check on welfare.

11:56 a.m., 424 E. Main St., Metamora, harassment.

2:46 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 22, German Twp., accident with property damage.

5:27 p.m., 15520 County Road K, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

7:30 p.m., 3449 Circle Drive, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.

Tuesday, April 20

3:21 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road C, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

4:07 p.m., 11242 County Road 17, Dover Twp., harassment.

4:30 p.m., 604 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, assist other unit.

5:26 p.m., County Road C at State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

9:41 p.m., 4991 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

10:02 p.m., 2599 County Road 4-1, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

10:26 p.m., 14805 County Road 19, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

11:48 p.m., 5186 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

Wednesday, April 21

1:59 a.m., 14805 County Road 19, Gorham Twp., miscellaneous assist.

4:15 a.m., County Road 3 at County Road B, Swancreek Twp., road blocked.

4:43 a.m., County Road D at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., road blocked.

5:37 a.m., County Road 12 at U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

6:45 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

8:27 a.m., 6738 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., civil process.

8:34 a.m., 8198 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Blue Ribbon Diner, assist public.

9:08 .a.m., 10487 County Road 4 #116, Fulton Twp., domestic violence.

9:29 a.m., 21681 County Road T, Gorham Twp., unruly juvenile.

11:53 a.m., 3680 County Road J, Fulton Twp., scam.

5:45 p.m., 8135 State Hwy. 108 #314, Holiday Inn Express, mental issue.

7:29 p.m., 2595 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

9:23 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road J, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

Thursday, April 22

12:47 a.m., 16577 County Road 12, Royalton Twp., domestic violence.

1:04 a.m., County Road M at County Road 4, Fulton Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:22 a.m., 4840 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Johnson Trucking, wires/pole/tree down.