COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Discover Bank, Independence, Ohio, vs. Tiffani Grieser, Archbold, other civil.

Annette M. Naida Flores, Napoleon, vs. Robert Flores, Napoleon, termination of marriage with children.

Marriage Licenses

Tanner J. Gerken, 27, Archbold, teacher, and Bailey E. Johns, 26, Archbold, teacher.

Joshua R. Shultz, 27, Wauseon, machine operator, and Jacquelyn A. Weaver, 24, Wauseon, nurse.

Benjamin D. Remaklus, 27, Archbold, state trooper, and Amanda M. Barger, 27, Archbold, teacher.

Kristina M. Martinez, 53, Wauseon, student, and Michelle A. Paquette, 50, Wauseon, supervisor.

Logan A. Wyse, 24, Delta, and Zoe M. Stevens, 19, Delta.

Real Estate Transfers

Patrick G. and April L. Northcott to David N. Jr. and Pamela S. Mills, County Road 2, Metamora, $130,000.

Peggy A. Rupp, trustee, to Darin R. and Sheri A. Fry, County Road D, Archbold, $277,500.

Jeffrey A. and Wanda L. Newlove to Nicole M. Dunn, 410 S. Fayette St., Fayette, $74,160.

Kelli S. Bok, successor trustee, to Randall J. Riegsecker, County Road K and County Road 8, Delta, $720,000.

Corey D. and Suzanne Clark to Grant L. Reinking and Paige M. Aschemeier, 201 S. Gorham St., Fayette, $60,000.

Gordon R. and Jill M. Frey to Katie M. Stanford, 6904 State Hwy. 66, Archbold, $74,500.

Mark A. and Kathy Knapp to Jeremy M. and Kelli A. Smigelski, 101 Grove Lane, Swanton, $300,000.

Jacob Bruner to Michael R. Short, 534 Ottokee St., Wauseon, $56,500.

PNC Bank National Association to Timothy R. Marciniak, 6900 County Road B, Delta, $110,000.

Lance and Amanda M. Sherry to Madeline B. and Andrew J. Ball, 5521 County Road E, Delta, $315,000.

Roland S. Olejownik to Samuel E. and Angela T. Borck, 6490 County Road 5-2, Delta, $58,000.

Marc E. and Brenda S. Kern to Samuel J. and Carlee N. Riegsecker, 13275 County Road 6, Delta, $360,500.

Ryan A. Fauver to Curtis W. Fauver II, 214 E. Superior St., Wauseon, $70,000.

Jeffry and Gala Pennington to Cameron Farms LLC, 12651 County Road 16-3, Wauseon,$125,000.

Sally K. Brinkman to Jonathan Rivera, 219 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, $64,000.

Alexis C. and Anthony L. King to Lindsey and Luke Boyers, 120 Birch St., Wauseon, $91,000.

Scrapco LLC to BCM Empire Properties LLC, 5618 U.S. 20A, Delta, $500,000.