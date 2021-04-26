Fulton County increases to Alert Level 3

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County increased to Alert Level 3 in Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System update on Thursday.

It remains at a high incidence level for COVID-19, although it did drop a bit. The most recent case rate is 182.8 per 100,000 from March 31 to April 13.

The county increased to four indicators met: new cases per capita, new cases increase, outpatient visits, and proportion of non-congregate cases.

Lucas County remained at Alert Level 3 and continues to have the highest case rate in the state. It decreased from four to three indicators met. They are new cases per capita, new case increase, and proportion of non-congregate cases.

The case rate per 100,000 in the county is 367.2.

Williams County was the second highest at 346.1.

• Fulton County’s cases increased to 4,143 as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The number of deaths reported increased by one over the last week, to 68. The total number of hospitalizations increased by 5, to 227 as of Sunday.

The Fulton County Health Department’s last update was Friday, and included 40 confirmed active cases, 22 fewer than the previous week.

Lucas County has had 40,8549 cases, as of Sunday, according to the county health department. There have been a total of 823 deaths reported in the county.

There were 1,064,306 cases reported overall in Ohio, as of Sunday. Statewide, there had been 55,685 hospitalizations and 7,721 intensive care unit admissions related to the virus.

There have been 19,122 Ohio residents reported dead from COVID-19.

• According to the Ohio Department of Health, 14,777 Fulton County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That accounts for 35.08% of the population.

In Lucas County, 38.73% have received at least one dose, with 44.66% in Wood County, 38.87% in Henry County, 31.45% in Williams County, and 34.14% in Defiance County.

Visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-427-5634 to schedule an appointment.

• The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization (ACIP) recommended Thursday that the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine resume in the U.S.

“Our country’s vaccine safety system has worked as designed – these extremely rare, serious blood-clotting events were reported into the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), and the vaccine distribution was paused to allow a thorough review of the facts and time to educate healthcare providers on the rare events,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Now, a comprehensive analysis by the independent medical professionals on the ACIP has resulted in the recommendation that the benefits of Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweigh the risks, and that vaccine administration resume.”

Providers in Ohio are permitted to immediately resume administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

• Although cases in Ohio have plateaued, virus variants are more contagious among those who have not been vaccinated, the governor reported on Thursday.

“Just because the numbers are getting better and more people are getting vaccinated, the virus is now more dangerous than it was a few months ago for those who haven’t been vaccinated,” said DeWine.

Un-vaccinated Ohioans lack the same protection against this virus as those who are vaccinated, according to Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer at the Ohio Department of Health.

“The virus is now in more contagious forms that put younger people at much greater risk, including the risk of ending up in the hospital,” said Vanderhoff. “Essentially, the new variants have evolved to stick much more easily to our cells, so it takes less of the virus and less exposure to make one sick. Add to that the fact that more older Ohioans have been vaccinated, and it adds up to mean that if you’re young and un-vaccinated, what may not have been much of a concern to you this fall should be a concern now.”

Dr. Vanderhoff also warned that Ohioans should not count on herd immunity until more people are vaccinated.

