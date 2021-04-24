​​​Mental health advocates honor Gavarone

COLUMBUS — State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, last week was named Legislator of the Year by the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Ohio for her support of mental health issues.

“It has been my pleasure to support important efforts to improve the quality of life for those struggling with mental illness in my community and across the state of Ohio,” Gavarone said. “I am honored to receive this award and will continue to be a champion for individuals and families affected by mental illnesses.”

Gavarone has taken the lead on several bills, including Senate Bill 2 which was most recently voted out of the Senate and House unanimously, to increase access and improve the quality of mental healthcare in Ohio.

Leaders from the NAMI of Ohio will officially present Senator Gavarone with the organization’s ‘Legislator of the Year’ award as part of NAMI Ohio’s Virtual Annual Meeting on April 22, 2021.

NAMI Ohio was created in 1982 by a small, dedicated group of family members to provide mutual support, education and advocacy for individuals affected by serious mental disorders.

As a grassroots organization, NAMI Ohio advocates for public policies to improve the care and enhance resources for persons living with mental illnesses. NAMI Ohio’s network of 39 local affiliates plays an active role providing support, education and advocacy at the local level.