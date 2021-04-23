House passes Latta bill to combat opioid epidemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Last week, the Debarment Enforcement of Bad Actor Registrants Act, legislation authored by Congressman Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, overwhelmingly passed the U.S. House of Representatives with a vote of 411-5.

Latta addressed the House in support of the DEBAR Act.

“The opioid epidemic continues to drastically impact millions of Americans every year,” he said. “We must ensure people who legally should not be able to manufacture, distribute, or dispense a controlled substance are not able to do so. The DEBAR Act will help stop the distribution of opioids by people who no longer have licenses to manufacture, distribute, or dispense these potentially dangerous and commonly abused prescription medications. I encourage my colleagues in the Senate to swiftly consider this bill, so we can stop bad actors who are perpetuating our nation’s opioid crisis.”

The DEBAR Act, which was introduced by Latta in February, amends the Controlled Substance Act to give the DEA debarment authority to permanently prohibit a person or entity that has violated the CSA from being able to receive a registration to manufacture, distribute, or dispense a controlled substance.

It would also allow the attorney general to issue an order to prohibit, conditionally or unconditionally, and permanently or for such period as the attorney general may determine.