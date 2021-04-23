SHS students advance to national BPA tournament

Six Swanton High School accounting students competed in the Business Professionals of America virtual state tournament in March.

These students were invited to compete at the state level by qualifying through the regional tournament in December. The actual state conference in Columbus was cancelled due to the COVID-19 virus, but the organization was able to offer its’ qualifying students the chance to compete online.

Jaquelyn Lennox, Joshua Vance II, Samantha Taylor, Joshua Alvarez, Trent Weigel and Elizabeth Ottney all competed in the Finance Division, with three competing into All-State Top-Ten and National Qualifier status. Vance, Taylor and Weigel received Top-Ten honors in the Advanced Accounting competition.

Due to COVID restrictions, the National BPA contest will be virtual and will run online from April 26 to May 7.

Swanton accounting students are part of a two-year program that is funded through Penta Career Center with students receiving college credit with their high school course work.