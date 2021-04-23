Fulton County Fair concert announced

Grand Funk Railroad will headline the Sept. 5 classic rock concert at this year’s Fulton County Fair.

Opening for the Sunday night concert is Little River Band and Grand Funk Railroad will close the evening with their mega-hits “We’re An American Band,” “I’m Your Captain/Closer To Home,” “Locomotion,” and “Some Kind Of Wonderful.”

Grand Funk laid the groundwork for such bands as Foreigner, Journey, Van Halen and Bon Jovi with its signature hard driving sound, soulful vocals, muscular instrumentation and forceful pop melodies. The fact that Grand Funk’s legacy still reigns over the classic rock landscape 50 years after its 1969 birth in Flint, Michigan is a testament to the group’s influence and staying power.

“We’re An American Band” has received notoriety in recent years being used in movie sound tracks and in television/radio advertising. The huge hit was featured in a General Motors national television ad campaign.

Little River Band will bring their vocal and musical energy along with great arrangements to their timeless classic hits. During the ’70s and ’80s, the award-winning group produced a string of multiplatinum albums and chart-topping hits like: “Reminiscing,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “Take It Easy on Me,” and “The Night Owls.”

For years, its smooth melodies and unforgettable lyrics saturated the FM airwaves. In 2004, the group was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame.

Tickets for the Sunday Grandstand Concert, along with other Grandstand events will go on sale Tuesday, July 6 at @ 11 a.m.

Announcements for additional entertainment will be released on Friday, April 30.

The Fulton County Fair is monitoring the CDC guidelines and working with the Fulton County Health Department. Because the fair is not until September it is still too early to say what COVID-related guidelines may be in place. Any pertinent updates will be shared via social media, FultonCountyFair.com, and press releases.

Grand Funk Railroad https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/04/web1_GFRFlagLogo.jpg Grand Funk Railroad Little River Band https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/04/web1_2018-LRB-Promo-w-logo-1.jpg Little River Band

Grand Funk Railroad coming to county