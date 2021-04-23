Absences make for brief City Council meet

The absences of two Wauseon City Council members and a guest speaker helped to shorten Monday’s meeting to 11 minutes.

Without the presence of Council President Shane Chamberlin and Councilor Harold Stickley two motions requiring a three-fourths vote by Council were tabled: one to appoint Brook Baumgartner as Clerk of Council, another to appoint Chris Gleckler to the city Zoning Board of Appeals, both to fill unexpired terms. A special Council meeting was held Wednesday to vote on those items.

The brevity of Monday’s meeting’s was also assisted by the unexpected absence of a speaker from the Wauseon Beautification Team, who was scheduled to open the proceedings with a report.

Tree Commission member Patrick Griggs said the topic of an April 14 meeting was Arbor Day tree-planting events at Wauseon’s primary and middle schools. Griggs said the middle school has confirmed times of 1:45 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.; he said the primary school time hasn’t been determined. Arbor Day will be celebrated Friday, April 30.

Prior to the school events, Commission members will plant 20 trees at Homecoming Park at 9:30 a.m. The trees will replace others that had died.

Griggs said the members also discussed whether people who vandalize trees on city property can be fined. He said a minimal fine does exist on the city books but whether it’s ever been assessed is uncertain. Griggs said Commission members agreed to review the policy. No action was taken.

“Educating the community and knowing what the rules are with our boulevard trees could possibly be really beneficial before we would just fine them, especially new people who have moved in and young people,” Huner said.

In department reports:

• Police Chief Kevin Chittenden said the department is progressing with hiring two officers to replace John Borcherdt and Rick Roe, who left their positions. Chittenden said he anticipates a May 3 starting date for the first hire.

• Public Service Director Keith Torbet reported the city’s downtown sidewalk project is now complete.

He said the city’s paperwork for the pending South Shoop Avenue paving project has been filed with the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The city has updated its Downtown Revitalization District with the Department of Commerce.

And Torbet said an expanded snack shack capable of serving hot food items is anticipated for the city pool’s May 28 opening. “Were hoping to have the snack shack completed and ready to go by opening day,” he said.

In legislative matters, Council members approved the second reading of a resolution to join the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce in urging the U.S. Postal Service to return mail processing operations to Toledo; and a third reading of an ordinance amending the city’s Codified Ordinance Chapter 1117, establishing districts and maps and amending the official zoning map.

Council members entered into executive session to discuss pending or imminent court action. No action was taken.

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

