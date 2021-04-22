Four County holds BOE meeting

The April meeting of the Four County Career Center Board of Education in Archbold was held Thursday, April 15.

At the start of the regular meeting, a public hearing was held on the re-employment of retiree Amy Haver.

During the treasurer’s report, the board approved: the contract with Julian and Grube, Inc. for GAAP Conversion Services for Fiscal Years 2021-23.

As part of the superintendent’s report, the board accepted and/or approved the following items: the retirement of Kim Arnos, effective May 31; the resignations of Angie Fahy, effective June 3, and Matt Bogert, assistant supervisor of buildings and grounds, for the purpose of accepting that department’s supervisory position.

The following contracts were approved: administrative one-year contracts, Jennifer Maassel and Jena Schoonover; one-year contract, Eric Eisel, Automotive Collision instructor; second one-year contracts for certified staff members Aarika Alabata, Karlee Badenhop, Joyce Golz, and Matthew Scarberry; two-year contracts for certified staff members David Delano, Josh Montgomery, and Taryn Thomas; three-year contracts for certified staff members Kyle, Bostater, Thomas Berteau, Denton Blue, Kristen Boyer, Brandon Brywczynski, Curtis Miller, Mike Nye, Gary Powell, Steve Steinglass, Nola White, and Chris Zacharias; and a continuing contract for Lori Meienburg.

One-year contracts were approved for classified staff members Janet Knierim, Cheryl Fedderke, Joshua Golden, and Marianne Lemons; second one-year contracts for classified staff members Brandy Breen, Melissa Nafziger, and Toby Ziegler; three-year contracts for classified staff members Brandon Hancock, Kristin Keber, Katelyn Metz, and Sarah Nagel.

Other approved items included: extended days as presented; certified and classified substitutes for the 2020-21 school year; a nurse aide clinical instructor; summer work experience instructors; 2021 summer school instructors and substitutes; three personal days for the 2020-21 school year without pay for unused days to Theresa Eitzman; 2021 summer camp instructors; public safety instructors; authorization of the director of career-technical education to excuse senior students up to three days in conjunction with associate school calendars; and an off-site work/class project for the Junior Building Trades program.

The next scheduled BOE meeting will be held May 20, 6:3 p.m., in the FCCC board room, 22-900 State Highway 34, Archbold.