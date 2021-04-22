Students of the Week honored

Brantley Wagner, a student at Wauseon Elementary School, and Weston Smith, a student at Wauseon Middle School, have been chosen Student of the Week at their respective schools.

Brantley and Weston were chosen for the honor in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the learning community, getting good grades, showing caring, consideration, and kindness, demonstrating positive attitudes, improving their classrooms, and performing acts outside of school to help others. Brantley was nominated by Mrs. Puehler and Mrs. Clay, and Weston was nominated by Mr. Storrer.