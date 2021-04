Fulton County communities will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Unused, unwanted or outdated medications will be accepted for disposal at the Archbold, Delta, Fayette, and Wauseon police departments, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, and Swanton Village Chambers.

No liquid medication will be accepted.

For more information, contact the nearest entity listed above.