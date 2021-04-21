County case count increases

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) has announced the launch of the Inclusive Employer Toolkit designed to help employers recruit, hire, and retain employees with disabilities and foster an inclusive workplace.

The Inclusive Employer Toolkit, which can be used in its entirety or by section, is a guide to creating an inclusive workplace and accessing this hidden pool of talent.

“Ohioans with disabilities make excellent employees because of their loyalty and drive to be successful,” said Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “Creating an inclusive work environment and leveraging this untapped talent pool gives companies a competitive edge, and the new OOD Employer Toolkit can help give businesses the tools they need to get started.”

The Toolkit includes four main topics:

• Building the Business Case – benefitting from hiring people with disabilities

• Inclusive Workplace – making the workplace inclusive of everyone

• Recruiting, Hiring, and Supporting Employees – getting access to a greater pool of talent

• Workplace Accommodations – making small changes can make a big difference

• The Fulton County Health Department reported 14 new cases on Tuesday. Combined with the cases reported on Monday, there have now been 4,105 cases overall.

The Monday number also includes Saturday and Sunday figures.

There have been two new hospitalizations reported this week, for a total of 220. There have been 67 total deaths since March 2020.

Among the cases through Tuesday, there were 2,232 females and 1,860 males. The median age for confirmed cases is 45.

Lucas County had 40,405 cases and 768 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 4,048 cases and 96 deaths, Williams County 3,292 cases and 74 deaths, and Henry County 2,646 cases and 66 deaths.

Ohio has had 1,056,606 cases as of Tuesday. Statewide, there have been 55,185 hospitalizations and 7,670 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease, as of Tuesday’s update.

There have been 19,024 deaths of Ohioans reported through Tuesday.

• Anyone age 16 or older can now receive the COVID-19 vaccination in Ohio. Visit www.fultoncountyhealthdept.com to schedule an appointment through the county. The Swanton Kroger store and some Rite Aid locations also offer vaccinations.

