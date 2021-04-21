SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, April 8

11:55 a.m., 4074 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., larceny.

4:44 p.m., 8529 County Road FG, York Twp., mental issue.

5:01 p.m., 15544 County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., larceny.

6:29 p.m., County Road D at County Road 15, Clinton Twp., traffic offense.

6:45 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 10-2, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

6:59 p.m., County Road B at County Road 10, York Twp.,, injury accident.

Friday, April 9

7:15 a.m., County Road 6 at County Road L, Fulton Twp., animal call.

7:42 a.m., County Road 4-1 at U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., suspicious person.

10:36 a.m., 309 W. Morenci St., Lyons, larceny.

10:37 a.m., State Hwy. 109 at County Road J, Pike Twp., road blocked.

11:08 a.m., 9116 County Road 5, Fulton Twp. larceny.

11:09 a.m., 720 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Don’s Automotive Group, miscellaneous assist.

12:56 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., investigate complaint.

2:14 p.m., 11859 County Road F, York Twp., assist other unit.

3:31 p.m., 8453 County Road 13, Dover Twp., suspicious vehicle.

3:42 p.m., 7800 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Fulton Processing Ltd., accident with property damage.

4:34 p.m., 23570 County Road N, Gorham Twp. suicidal threats.

4:43 p.m., 262 Main St., Pettisville, check on welfare.

5:32 p.m., 21100 State Hwy. 2, German Twp., civil matter.

5:35 p.m., 26427 State Hwy. 2, German Twp., check on welfare.

9:25 p.m., 13670 County Road 11-2, Royalton Twp., scam.

10:35 p.m., County Road 2 at Rails to Trails, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

Saturday, April 10

12:12 a.m., 22457 County Road F, German Twp., unwanted subject.

1:39 a.m., County Road 19 at County Road T, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

5:08 a.m., 4066 County Road M, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

10:03 a.m., County Road 19 at County Road T, Gorham Twp., animal call.

10:23 a.m., U.S. 20 at State Hwy. 108, Chesterfield Twp., disabled vehicle.

12:18 p.m., 8300 County Road L, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

1 p.m., 220 Barden, Lyons, motorcycle/ATV complaint.

4:13 p.m., 2941 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., larceny.

7:30 p.m., 5100 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Parker Tire, accident with property damage.

Sunday, April 11

7:06 a.m., County Road L at County Road 18, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

9 a.m., 12094 County Road 12, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

9:55 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 12, Royalton Twp., reckless operation.

10:28 a.m., 10487 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., assist other unit.

1:50 p.m., 8029 U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., Country Dip, injury accident.

3:41 p.m., 7330 County Road D, York Twp., check on welfare.

6:11 p.m., 27367 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., unruly juveniles.

6:26 p.m., 18619 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., 911 hang-up.

6:33 p.m., Airport Highway at Scott Road, Swanton Twp., domestic trouble.

Monday, April 12

3:56 a.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #48, Wauseon, 911 hang-up.

9:59 a.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, investigate complaint.

10:42 a.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 109, York Twp., injury accident.

4:41 p.m., County Road H at County Road 14, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

9:05 p.m., 22333 County Road L, Franklin Twp., unruly juvenile.

9:11 p.m., 4252 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

Tuesday, April 13

12:54 a.m., 8135 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Holiday Inn Express, check on welfare.

6:25 a.m., County Road B at County Road 7, York Twp., accident with property damage.

8:22 a.m., 8770 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District, accident with property damage.

8:29 a.m., 5939 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Delta American Legion, suspicious vehicle.

8:47 a.m., 6160 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., hit-skip accident.

9:21 a.m., 12731 County Road 8, Pike Twp., assist other unit.

6:17 p.m., 9200 County Road 14, Fulton County Dog Pound, assist pubic.

8:36 p.m., 263 Chestnut St., Pettisville, investigate complaint.

10:29 p.m., 405 Cleveland St., Lyons, suspicious vehicle.

Wednesday, April 14

4:50 a.m., 3385 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

1:57 p.m., 15217 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., traffic offense.

2 p.m., 6965 State Hwy. 66, German Twp., traffic offense.

3:08 p.m., 6872 County Road L, Fulton Twp., burglary.

7:14 p.m., 4871 State Hwy. 66, German Twp., House of Treasures, larceny.

11:35 p.m., 25641 County Road L, Franklin Twp., unruly juveniles.

Thursday, April 15

2:01 a.m., 11440 County Road 14-2, Dover Twp., animal call.