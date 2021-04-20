BPA students place at conference

Fourteen students from Four County Career Center in Archbold placed in the top 10 in the 2021 Business Professionals of America (BPA) State Leadership Conference, and 11 students will compete in the BPA 2021 National Leadership Conference, to be held virtually. Students who placed in the top 10 include – front, from left – Justin Davis of Defiance, Brendan Degryse of Fairview, Jade Paz of Defiance, Gunner Kaylor of Fairview, Derek Froelich of Defiance – back, from left – Trenton Arnold of Edon, Jaidon Price of Fairview, Zacary Sparks of Edon, Jacob Parento of Liberty Center, Benjamin Gamboe of Napoleon, and Lawrence Spieth of North Central. Not pictured are Jayce Brubaker of Napoleon, Nathan Brubaker of Napoleon, and Travis Sheffer of Wauseon. The national qualifiers will be a part of the 2021 Business Professionals of America Leadership Conference, “Envision – Empower – Ignite,” which will be held virtually in May. Four County Career Center BPA advisors are Mary Jo Beilharz, Matt Geiger, Tim Ricketts, and Tina Short.

