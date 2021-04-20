Pettisville wins MathCounts competition

Middle school Mathletes from Pettisville Local School won the Northwest Ohio MathCounts competition on Feb. 25. The top individual was Macy Hoylman from Pettisville.

MathCounts was held virtually for the 2020-2021 school year. Students from Pettisville, Swanton, Patrick Henry, Holgate, Central Local, Elida, and Fort Jennings competed through the National MathCounts website.

The individual ranking for high scores were: First–Macy Hoylman, Pettisville; second – Braden Knippen, Fort Jennings; third – Landon Clemens, Central Local; and fourth –Maddox Pennington, Holgate. Students qualified to compete in the Sprint and Target rounds. Students competed virtually at the State tournament on March 25.

In our increasingly technological society, those students who do not begin developing strong problem-solving, logical thinking and analytical abilities in middle school will face an uphill battle later in life if they wish to pursue a medical, scientific, mathematical, engineering or technical career. As a national math enrichment, coaching and competition program designed to improve math skills among U.S. students, MathCounts prepares students for future career opportunities and success. More than 6 million students across the U.S. have participated in MathCounts programs.

The local program is sponsored by Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center and Kovar Machining. Leadership at the local levels of the MathCounts Competition Series is provided by members of the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.

Additional information on MathCounts is available at www.mathcounts.org