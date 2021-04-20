OSHP debuts online dashboard

Motorists operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs, alcohol or a combination of them (OVI) continue to threaten the safety and security of citizens across Ohio every day. In an effort to curb these violations, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has released a new dashboard devoted to OVI enforcement and education.

The OVI Dashboard is a detailed view of impaired driving crashes and violations across Ohio. The OVI Dashboard can be viewed at www.OVIDashboard.ohio.gov.

“There is never a good excuse for impaired driving, yet there are drivers who choose to get behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol every day,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “By launching this new dashboard, we hope to enhance the public’s understanding of how often OVI crashes are happening and where they’re taking place.”

The new OVI Dashboard is a part of the Ohio Statistics and Analytics for Traffic Safety (OSTATS), a series of internal and public-facing dashboards dedicated to exploration, analysis, and visualization of crash data across Ohio. Users of the public-facing OVI Dashboard have the ability to filter data, find specific county and route statistics, and get a front seat view of what troopers do every day to stop impaired driving. In addition, an interactive map shows videos of troopers enforcing OVI violations.

“We recognize alcohol and drug impaired driving remains a top safety concern for Ohioans and people traveling through our state,” OSHP Superintendent Colonel Richard Fambro said. “This new dashboard furthers the OSHP prioritization to protecting innocent lives from this devastating crime, and is a new tool for the public and our troopers, who are arresting impaired drivers through focused enforcement every day.”

Since 2016, there have been over 71,000 crashes in Ohio attributed to impaired driving, with 2,349 of them being fatal. During the same time frame, troopers issued over 123,000 OVI citations, with 31% of those being to repeat offenders.

Fambro said dangerous driving should be reported by calling #677.