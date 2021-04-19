COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Scott A. Herrick, Swanton, vs. Bonnie L. Hatch, termination of marriage without children.

Morgan Steele, Swanton, vs. Aaron M Steele, Perrysburg, Ohio, dissolution of marriage without children.

Mackenzie Brown, Oak Harbor, Ohio, vs. Vincent Brown, Wauseon, dissolution of marriage with children.

State of Ohio Ex Rel, Swanton, vs. Blake R. Gladieux, Delta, other civil.

Sunshyne Encarnacion, Wauseon, vs. Walmart Associates, Lexington, Ky., worker’s compensation.

Kristen M. Whitcomb, Swanton, vs. Joseph K. Dollarhide, Toledo, Ohio, support enforcement.

Gregory G. Roloff, West Unity, vs. Christina L. Roloff, Bryan, dissolution of marriage without children.

Marriage Licenses

Joseph W. Mock, 42, Wauseon, production manager, and Amy Jo Lynn Olwagen, 49, Wauseon, product manager.

Real Estate Transfers

Priscilla J. Iozzo to Genap Kane, 2240 U.S. 20, Swanton, $90,000.

Gary J. and Rachel S. Kufel to Trevor N. and Ashley C. Carter, 1183 Wildflower Drive, Metamora, $295,000.

Marilyn G. Leighty to Nora J. and Allan Mikkelson, 10345 County Road 7-1, Delta, $88,500.

Mark T. and Kelley Marjorie B Mignin to Manuel M. Gante, 13600 County Road 27, Fayette, $293,500.

Sutter Development Group LLC to Todd J. and Micaela Gage, 6 Yellowstone Lane, Delta, $229,500.

Danielle L. Childs, trustee, to Austin L. Crites, 409 Short Buehrer Road, Archbold, $980,000.

Michelle R. Tyson and Brian P. Mapes to Michelle R. Tyler, 2262 U.S. 20A, Swanton, $52,000.

Donna S. Lemon to Joseph M. Guinn, 415 E. Elm St., Wauseon, $155,000.