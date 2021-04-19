Lucas County has highest COVID rate in Ohio

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was in Toledo Thursday as Lucas County climbed to the highest case rate in the state.

Ohio’s statewide case incidence number has reached 200 cases per 100,000 people as compared to 144 cases per 100,000 people four weeks ago. There are currently more than 1,300 COVID-positive patients in Ohio’s hospitals.

“What we’re seeing in Ohio is a strong variant that is multiplying very quickly and is more contagious than the virus we’ve seen in the past, but we have hope, and hope is the vaccine,” said DeWine. “Vaccination is how we get out of this.”

The majority of the counties with the highest incidence of cases in Ohio are in the northern region of the state which is seeing a high level of variant cases. Lucas County is currently seeing the highest occurrence of cases with 341.1 cases per 100,000 county residents.

Franklin County increased to Alert Level 4 (purple) on Ohio Public Health Advisory System due to a sustained increase in COVID-related emergency room visits, outpatient visits, and hospital admissions.

• Fulton County remained at Alert Level 2 in Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System update on Thursday.

It remains at a high incidence level for COVID-19. The most recent case rate is 199.4 per 100,000 from March 24 to April 6. It had previously dipped below 100.

The county met three indicators: new cases per capita, outpatient cases, and proportion of non-congregate cases.

Lucas County remained at Alert Level 3. It decreased from five to four indicators met. They are new cases per capita, new case increase, emergency room visit increase, and proportion of non-congregate cases.

• Fulton County’s cases increased to 4,098 as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The number of deaths reported increased by two to 67. The total number of hospitalizations increased by 6, to 222 as of Sunday.

The Fulton County Health Department’s last update was Friday, and included 62 confirmed active cases, 26 more than the previous week.

Lucas County has had 40,083 cases, as of Sunday, according to the county health department. There have been a total of 806 deaths reported in the county.

There were 1,053,175 cases reported overall in Ohio, as of Sunday. Statewide, there had been 54,897 hospitalizations and 7,631 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There have been 18,991 Ohio residents reported dead from COVID-19.

• According to the Ohio Department of Health, 14,414 Fulton County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That accounts for 34.22% of the population.

• In Lucas County, 37.35% have received at least one dose, with 43.02% in Wood County, 37.84% in Henry County, 30.74% in Williams County, and 33.47% in Defiance County.

Visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-427-5634 to schedule an appointment.

