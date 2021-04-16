Prom traffic blitzes slated

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a Traffic Enforcement Blitz, designated Prom Blitz, from April 17-18th in conjunction with proms at Pettisville and Swanton high schools. A second Prom Blitz will run from April 24-25 in conjunction with a prom at Fayette High School. Deputies will work both traffic blitzes during various hours and in various locations, and will look for impaired drivers and other violations associated with impaired driving.

The traffic blitzes are funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.